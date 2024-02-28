ABC News' Linsey Davis celebrates girls' ambitions in new children's book

Lindsey Davis is celebrating equality and women's achievements in her latest children's book.

Lindsey Davis is celebrating equality and women's achievements in her latest children's book.

Lindsey Davis is celebrating equality and women's achievements in her latest children's book.

Lindsey Davis is celebrating equality and women's achievements in her latest children's book.

CHICAGO -- Linsey Davis is a familiar face on ABC news, and now she's quickly becoming a notable author of children's books.

She is about to release her sixth children's book, "Girls of the World: Doing More Than Ever Before."

Davis joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about the inspiration behind her newest story.

While raising her son, she noticed a difference in how society affirms boys and girls.

SEE ALSO: New children's book by ABC News anchor Linsey Davis celebrates just how similar we all are

She decided to write this book to inspire and empower girls while also celebrating the diversity of all women.

"I want girls, early on, to plant that seed to say 'you can do it, you can be whatever you want' when it comes to your profession and beyond," Davis said.

Davis said that the book is intended for audiences of all genders.

"I think that this is also important for boys who have sisters, who have mothers, and women in their lives to really understand that women should feel validated and empowered," Davis said.

"Girls of the World: Doing More Than Ever Before" will be hitting shelves and online retailers Tuesday.