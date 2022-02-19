missing woman

Body of 'General Hospital' actress Lindsey Pearlman found after she went missing in Los Angeles

Pearlman was active in the Chicago theater community prior to relocating to California to pursue additional on-camera work.
By Sarah Moon, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Actress Lindsey Pearlman in 'General Hospital'

LOS ANGELES -- Lindsey Pearlman, an actress known for her work in television series like "General Hospital," "Chicago Justice" and "Empire," was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday, days after she was reported missing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She was 43.

"Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," the LAPD said in a statement Friday. "The L.A. County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman."

No additional details were provided.

Pearlman's friends and family had previously reported her missing and requested the public's help in finding her when she failed to return home on Feb. 13. She was last seen in Hollywood, several miles from where her body was discovered, according to police.



A graduate of The Second City Conservatory, her personal website states, Pearlman was active in the Chicago theater community prior to relocating to California to pursue additional on-camera work.

Pearlman's other television credits include roles in "Selena: The Series," "The Ms. Pat Show," "Sneaky Pete," "American Housewife" and "Vicious."

The cause of her death is pending determination by the coroner.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescaliforniageneral hospitalactortelevisionmissing personmissing womanbody found
MISSING WOMAN
Missing woman's cold case solved after car pulled from Brazos River
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
Woman had no ties to area where her body was found, family says
Missing woman's body found in Baytown bayou, authorities said
TOP STORIES
Parents of 9-year-old killed want accused gunman to be charged
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
4-year-old boy injured in shooting in W. Houston, police say
Creeper in The Heights, man seen on video following mom and baby
Pleasant weekend, more active pattern next week
Doorbell video captures meteor falling from the sky in Cypress
Show More
Police match shell casings from 2 shootings in Midtown
Family furious murder suspect is accused of killing someone else
SWAT assists after a man was fatally shot in The Heights
Family remembers murdered mom who leaves behind baby
FDA warns about certain baby formulas
More TOP STORIES News