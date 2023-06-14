Advocates counter Harris County leader for saying there's child grooming in LGBTQ+ community

Harris County Commissioner Tom Ramsey upset child advocates after he said the LGBTQ+ community "deals with the grooming of children."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The moment didn't take up much time during the meeting, it lasted less than a minute, but those 60 seconds stung some people.

Last week's Harris County commissioner's court meeting lasted nearly seven hours, but it was a moment less than a minute long that can't escape some.

"It really just enables other people, non-LGBTQ people, to feel emboldened to attack and to victimize LGBTQ persons," Austin Ruiz, Houston LGBTQ+ political caucus president, said.

Ruiz was at last week's Harris County commissioner court meeting when Commissioner Tom Ramsey said this.

"I think there are some unresolved issues related to this community," Ramsey said. "They deal with the grooming of children."

"The commissioner's comments are deeply rooted in misunderstanding and are really uneducated," Ruiz said.

Ramsey's remarks were during a vote on the creation of a LGBTQ+ advisory commission to look for ways to improve the community. During the meeting, Ramsey provided no evidence. Eyewitness News asked him for some, and he provided no proof.

He said in a statement to ABC13, "Every week, I hear from someone in my precinct with concerns of children and the LGBTQIA community. As their representative, I have to listen to their concerns. My vote is based on what I hear from the voters."

"I think there's this very false idea that this is happening in the LGBTQ community, and that couldn't be further from the truth," Children at Risk CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn said.

Sanborn said child grooming happens when adults take advantage of kids, mainly with self-esteem issues, and it's not tied to any specific community. For some within the LGBTQ+ community, the sting isn't just from Ramsey's comments.

"I don't hold it against the judge or against the other commissioners. But, I do think it would've been nice, especially when talking about creating an LGBTQ advisory commission, for them to really walk the walk and to stick up for LGBTQ persons in that moment," Ruiz said. ABC13 asked commissioners why they didn't respond to Ramsey. Commissioner Lesley Briones, who introduced the LGBTQ item, sent the following statement:

"I am an extremely proud ally and passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. Through the unanimous Commissioners Court vote in May to appoint my nominee, Dr. Cody Pyke as the first openly transgender and nonbinary individual to serve on the Harris Health System Board of Trustees and a super-majority endorsing my proposal for the creation of Harris County's first LGBTQIA+ Commission, Harris County is taking action to stand up for what is right. We will keep driving change to ensure Harris County is on the right side of history and is a place that champions equality and inclusivity for our LGBTQIA+ community and for all."

Commissioner Rodney Ellis told ABC13, "Commissioner Ramsey is repeating the same false, hateful talking points we've heard from national right-wing conspiracy theorists. I won't repeat or dignify his comments with a response. But I will say to our entire LGBTQIA+ community; we celebrate the strength and courage of generations of LGBTQIA+ people who have fought to live openly and authentically before and since the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. Harris County stands shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQIA+ community and will continue to work every day to make our county an even more inclusive place where everyone can prosper."

"I've been made aware of the comments made during court about the LGBTQ community and am disappointed. I remain steadfast and supportive of continuing to find opportunities to advance inclusiveness, equality and equity for all in Harris County," Commissioner Adrian Garcia told Eyewitness News in a statement.

Eyewitness News reached out to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's office, but did not receive a response.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.