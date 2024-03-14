Climb a 50-story Houston skyscraper to help fight blood cancer on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. will be diagnosed with blood cancer.

While the journey can be frightening, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is there, reassuring cancer patients in Houston that they are not alone.

Saturday, you can join hundreds in Downtown Houston to ascend up the steps of a 50-story building, all in support of patients facing leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin disease and myeloma.

Big Climb Houston is more than just a stair-climbing event, but a great way to make an impact in the fight against blood cancers in Houston, said LLS manager Greg Cohen.

"It's 50 flights of stairs, which is, you know, it can sound daunting at first," Cohen said, "but I can assure you that we have people (of) all different backgrounds in terms of fitness."

Throughout the climb up Three Allen Center, participants will see inspirational stories of survivors and the impact LLS is making in the Bayou City.

Each year, the Gulf Coast chapter of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society gives nearly $15 million in support to blood cancer patients and their families in the Texas Medical Center.

Ed Menger, who helps chair the Big Climb, is hoping to make an even bigger impact in 2024.

"It's really not as hard as it sounds," Menger said. "I did it the first year while I had late stages of a very aggressive cancer, and was able to do it."

Menger was surprised to learn in February 2022 that he had chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Despite his rare and aggressive cancer diagnosis, Menger said he decided to make the climb before beginning chemotherapy.

"This isn't a race," Menger explained. "There's plenty of rest spots along the way... you can go at your own pace. You can have a good time. It's just a really good experience."

And what about the feeling you'll get when you get to the top?

"A lot of elation and a lot of, you know, excitement," Menger said. "You're pumped."

For more information and to register, visit the LLS Big Climb Houston website.

Three Allen Center is located at 333 Clay St., in Downtown Houston.