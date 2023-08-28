Houston police opened fire on a chase suspect near Town Park and Gessner in the Sharpstown area after he allegedly stole his girlfriend's car.

HPD identifies suspect arrested in chase that ended with officer opening fire in Sharpstown area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man at the center of a chase that ended with a police officer opening fire near a Sharptown-area apartment complex has been identified.

On Friday, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Lester Kendrick Johnson, was arrested after leading police on a chase in his girlfriend's stolen car.

Johnson is charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Houston Police Department said it all started when Johnson's girlfriend came to remove personal items from the residence, and the couple began arguing.

The woman told officers that Johnson walked out of the apartment, fired shots into the air, and stole her Honda Accord.

At about 9 p.m., officers said they spotted the stolen car on Rogerdale Road, about a mile and a half from the residence.

Investigators said they tried to pull Johnson over, but he took off instead. Police say Johnson hit several other vehicles during the chase, which came to an end in the parking lot of the Urban Palms Apartments.

Police said he got out of the car and started to run, but the Honda was still in drive and hit a parked vehicle.

Officers were chasing him near 8701 Town Park Drive when he reached toward his waistband, leading police to think he was grabbing a gun, according to HPD.

A police officer fired one shot that went through an apartment window, according to investigators. Authorities said no one was injured.