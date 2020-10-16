HFD arson investigator dies after shooting with suspect in NW Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7073816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One man was shot and killed in the incident that wounded the investigator. ABC13's Courtney Fischer was on the scene this morning as investigators processed the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An HFD arson investigator shot during a confrontation early Friday morning in a northwest Houston neighborhood has died, Chief Samuel Pena confirmed.Pena provided an update outside Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the investigator succumbed to his injuries around 4:43 a.m.Pena said Investigator Lemuel Bruce, 44, was married with two children, ages 12 and 8. He asked the community to keep his family in their prayers.This is the first time in the history of HFD that an investigator has been killed in the line of duty.The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of W. 18th Street near Watercrest.Bruce was in the area looking into a series of recent arsons in the Timbergrove/Heights area and got into some kind of confrontation, according to authorities on the scene.Pena said Bruce was following the suspect. By the time backup arrived, Bruce and the suspect had already exchanged gunfire. The suspect died at the scene.HFD Station 62 is located near the scene and personnel there heard the shots fired, Pena said. Firefighters were able to respond within two minutes.Houston police and Houston fire personnel were still on the scene Friday morning and were looking into what exactly happened.Authorities have not released the suspect's identity.Bruce had been assigned to the Houston Fire Department's Fire & Arson Investigation Division for the past five years, which is the law enforcement agency of HFD. Arson investigators are certified peace officers as well as certified firefighters.During his 17 year career with HFD, Bruce served at Stations 77, 96, 46, 42, 64, 6 and 12.Bruce was 44-years-old.