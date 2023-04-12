The acclaimed musical "Legally Blonde," based on the novel and film by the same name, is playing now through Sunday, April 16 at the Hobby Center.

'Legally Blonde: The Musical' brings the halls of Harvard to Hobby Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The acclaimed musical "Legally Blonde," based on the novel & film by the same name, is playing now through Sunday, April 16 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

The show takes audiences from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine, shattering stereotypes about women in the workplace and self-discovery.

ABC13 talked with one of the show's stars, James Oblak, about the unique reception from Houston audiences.

"It's been great. We've really enjoyed the Houston audiences. They come out dressed in pink, there's so much happening within the (Hobby Center) to get people revved up. It's been really exciting and energetic crowds," said Oblak, who plays Warner.

Oblak shares why "Legally Blonde" is such a hit and the state of the musical theatre industry in the video above.

