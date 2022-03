LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- If your bicycle was stolen in the League City or Clear Lake area, there's good news! Police may have it.League City police said its officers arrested a suspected bike thief, who targeted the Clear Lake area, focusing on high schools, between last November and mid-January.Officers say they still have about 20 bicycles recovered in the investigation that haven't been claimed.If yours was stolen, contact Detective Evans at 281-554-1863.