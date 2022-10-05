Man sues League City police, claiming officers wrongfully arrested and jailed him and his wife

How did something so small and mundane as a minor fender bender wind up landing a wife and husband in handcuffs? The couple is taking League City police to court for their trouble.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is suing League City after he says police officers wrongfully arrested and jailed him and his wife more than three weeks ago.

This all started with what they thought was a minor fender bender in a parking lot. But in probable cause statements, officers claimed that the couple violated the law.

On Monday, Randal Hall filed the $25 million lawsuit against the city, claiming the League City Police Department violated his civil rights. When asked why he was pursuing such a large amount in a Tuesday press conference held with family members and attorneys, he told ABC13 he wanted to make a statement to the city and police.

He also vowed to use any proceeds that came from this case to form an advocacy fund, which would help pay legal fees for people who felt mistreated by law enforcement.

The case started on Sept. 2, when Randal Hall's wife, Rachael Hall, hit a car that was backing out of a spot in a gym parking lot. This is where the details get complicated.

Rachael Hall claimed she left the scene without giving her information because the other driver admitted fault. He allegedly asked her not to call the police "because many of his family members are in the Houston Police Department and because the accident happened on private property so no police would come anyway."

However, according to probable cause statements, the driver called the police after she left and claimed Rachael Hall was at fault. He alleged she did not want to share her information and left the scene. Using a photo the driver took of Rachael Hall's license plate, a League City police officer located her address and went to her house later that night to request her information.

Randal Hall said that's when his wife called and put him on the phone with the officer. He explained that they were hesitant to give out personal information for police to give to the other driver. He cited safety concerns following a stalking incident during a previous car accident.

"My wife was intimidated by the officer to the point where she called me. I asked him on the phone, as I was in El Campo 90 miles away, that he either provide a warrant or I would take this up with the police chief the next day," Randal Hall recalled.

The officer wrote in the probable cause statement, "It is state law to provide information to the involved parties if they are involved in an accident with damage."

He also stated that "after requesting the proper information from Rachael Hall, she declined to provide me with her driver's license and insurance information and only provided me with her name and cell phone number."

After the officer allegedly explained that he did not want to go through Randal Hall as an intermediary, since he was not involved in the crash. Randal Hall reportedly told his wife they were being threatened by the officer, so she went inside the house and locked the door.

More than two weeks later, on Sept. 18, two League City police officers conducted a warrant at the Halls' residence and arrested Randal for "interference with public duties." Rachael was also arrested for "failing to provide information required in an accident involving damage to a vehicle."

They were booked into the League City jail and bonded out the following day. The couple said what was most alarming was leaving their four kids, who are 10 to 15 years old, by themselves the entire night.

"We have been the bigger supporters of law enforcement until this happened. Our kids are traumatized, because of seeing their parents arrested, (and) dragged from our home. Had no idea what had happened. Had no idea what was going to happen," Randal said.

The Galveston County District Attorney's Office ultimately declined to prosecute Randal Hall, citing "state elects to proceed on companion case." Randal Hall's attorney, Randall Kallinen, believes his client's charge was unreasonable.

"For merely speaking on the telephone in a polite manner to the officer without any vulgarity, that violates freedom of speech," Kallinen said.

Rachael Hall's case is still pending review with the DA's office. In addition to $25 million, Randal Hall is also asking for a public apology from the police department and more training for their officers.

In statements to ABC13, both the city and the district attorney's office stated they cannot comment on the specifics of this case due to ongoing litigation.

