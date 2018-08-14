A quick-acting League City police officer jumped in to help rescue a child accidentally locked inside a hot SUV.This happened in the parking lot of Jimmy Changas around 4:10 p.m. Monday.The child's mother told police she accidentally locked her keys in the vehicle before she was able to get her child out of the back seat.Officer John Stubbs used his baton to smash the back window and pull out the child, who was inside "looking sleepy," according to the police report.A deputy constable from Precinct 4 Constable Jerry Fisher's office helped with the rescue by covering the officer's face while he smashed the glass.Officer Stubbs cut his arm slightly while grabbing the child from the car.The child was checked out and is in good condition.