HOT CAR

First responders conduct 'hot car challenge' to demonstrate how quickly vehicles heat up

EMBED </>More Videos

First responders conduct 'hot car challenge' to demonstrate how quickly vehicles heat up (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
First responders with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office spent the morning demonstrating how quickly vehicles heat up in these record temperatures.

Four first responders went into a vehicle with no air conditioning.

After 27 minutes, the fire chief stopped the demo for safety purposes.

The dashboard read 147 degrees, and the temperature was well over 130 inside.

"I think I was actually not fully aware of everything," said Cy-Fair paramedic Elizabeth Skipper. "I kept saying, 'yeah, I'm okay,' but I don't think I was realizing that I have a headache. I was just so focused on 'I'm sweating and it's hot.'"

"It was very awful. The air was just compressed," explained Jacqueline Fortune with HCSO.

They recommend always leaving something like a cell phone or wallet in the back of the vehicle with your child as a reminder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild left in carheatHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOT CAR
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Child left in car 'since morning' in southwest Houston
Woman accused of leaving infant in car parked outside casino
Footage shows deputy's rush to save 3-year-old left in hot car
League City officer saves child locked in hot SUV
More hot car
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News