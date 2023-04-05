2 killed in League City crash involving truck pulling out of the driveway, police say

Two people were killed in a crash in League City that was caused by a truck pulling out of a driveway, police said.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a League City crash involving a car and a truck that had pulled out of a driveway.

The crash happened on Tuesday just after 7:30 p.m. along FM 646. League City police said the driver of a truck pulled out of a driveway and onto Gill Road moments before.

It's unclear how the crash happened, but police said the passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Police do not have information on the driver of the truck or if anyone was with them. Charges against the truck driver are still pending.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.