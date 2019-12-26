Lawyers for accused Austin mom killer: 'We're anxious to review the evidence'

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman who's charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of an Austin mom and her baby is reportedly due in court next week.

Sources tell ABC News 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca is due in court on Thursday, Jan. 2. She is accused of abducting her close friend Heidi Broussard and Broussard's infant daughter, Margot Carey.

READ MORE: Friend of mom found dead in car trunk taken to Austin to face charges

Broussard's body was in the trunk of a car owned by Fieramusca at a home in northwest Harris County. Baby Margot was found alive and well in a swing inside the home.

Fieramusca's attorneys released a statement Thursday saying they are "proud to represent Ms. Magen Fieramusca and are anxious to review the evidence collected thus far."

The statement continued saying, "We are in the beginning stages of a very long process, but there are many questions that need to be answered. At this time, we have no information from the Travis County District Attorney's Office regarding additional charges and do not know when Ms. Fieramusca will appear in court. As with every American accused of a crime, unless the State can prove these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca is innocent."

READ ALSO: Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspected killer: 'I was uneasy with her'

Funeral arrangements have been set for Broussard.

A public wake has been scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a procession to follow.

The video above is from a previous story.

READ MORE: Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinchildrentexas newscourtkidnappingbabycourt casewoman killedfbichild rescueu.s. & worldpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for accused shooter continues after holiday killing
Teen dies after crashing car into New Caney home
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Family's cell phones lead to north Houston carjacking suspect
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
What is intermittent fasting?
Kids with dogs less likely to develop schizophrenia: Study
Show More
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Going for the gold!🏅 Teen skateboarder to compete in Tokyo for Olympics
Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold in Houston
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
More TOP STORIES News