Lawyers for accused Austin mom killer: 'We're anxious to review the evidence'

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman who's charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of an Austin mom and her baby is reportedly due in court next week.Sources tell ABC News 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca is due in court on Thursday, Jan. 2. She is accused of abducting her close friend Heidi Broussard and Broussard's infant daughter, Margot Carey.Broussard's body was in the trunk of a car owned by Fieramusca at a home in northwest Harris County. Baby Margot was found alive and well in a swing inside the home.Fieramusca's attorneys released a statement Thursday saying they are "proud to represent Ms. Magen Fieramusca and are anxious to review the evidence collected thus far."The statement continued saying, "We are in the beginning stages of a very long process, but there are many questions that need to be answered. At this time, we have no information from the Travis County District Attorney's Office regarding additional charges and do not know when Ms. Fieramusca will appear in court. As with every American accused of a crime, unless the State can prove these allegations beyond any reasonable doubt, Ms. Fieramusca is innocent."Funeral arrangements have been set for Broussard.A public wake has been scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at Johnson Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a procession to follow.