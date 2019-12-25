Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana

This is the first photo Shane Carey, the dad of the baby found alive inside a Houston-area home, has posted with his daughter since being reunited last night in Austin. Carey's fiancee, Heidi Broussard, was found dead. Her friend is charged in the case. https://t.co/8gQxGEPn1R pic.twitter.com/xJHLgrDYl1 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 24, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Heidi Broussard, the Austin mother found dead inside of a trunk in Houston last week.A wake has been tentatively scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and funeral services are expected to take place on Saturday at 11 a.m.Broussard's daughter, baby Margot Carey was reunited with her father and his family in Austin Monday night, according to Child Protective Services.CPS said the state is no longer seeking temporary custody of Margot. The child was found alive inside of a home on Bo Jack Drive in northwest Harris County last week while Broussard's body was found in a car trunk."Heidi was infectious. She was a free spirit. She didn't want to be put in a cage. She was fun....we laughed a lot. She understood. She would have done anything for anybody," said Cari Laughlin, a friend of Broussard's.Last week, Broussard's childhood friend, Magen Fieramusca, was charged with kidnapping and tampering in the case.Fieramusca, who remains in the Travis County jail, has at least two baby registries indicating a Dec. 1 due date and her past attorney, who represented Fieramusca in a 2018 theft case, said she appeared very pregnant early last month. Investigators believe she kidnapped the mother and child because she wanted a baby."I want the two children to know how wonderful their mother was. I want the person responsible to pay for what they've done. For taking someone so beautiful away from so many people that loved her. Especially her children," Laughlin said.Fieramusca has not been charged with the death, but authorities have said more charges are coming.