The Latino Learning Center: 43 years of helping immigrant populace integrate within Houston

The center offers many resources, such as ESL classes, housing assistance, and affordable classes for technical instruction.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rebuilding life in a new country can be intimidating, especially when you don't know the language. That's precisely why the Latino Learning Center exists, to help the immigrant population integrate into the community. In 2022, they will celebrate 43 years of serving the Greater Houston area.

Oliver Jimenez first walked into the center in July 2020, hoping to get one step closer to his goal of pursuing a new career. The nonprofit organization, located in East Downtown, offers affordable classes for technical instruction in air conditioning and electricity.

"I wanted to learn a skill, something that I could start building on. They actually teach people really well, and it's something that will take your mind out to the field. So we can get hands-on training, which is something that I really wanted to do," Jimenez said.

For the last 43 years, the Latino Learning Center's services have also included housing assistance for senior citizens from a wide variety of backgrounds as well as English language classes for the Spanish-speaking community.

Rodolfo Gonzalez, the president, and CEO, said it's all about giving the immigrant population the resources to build a new life here in the U.S.

"We have to be together and united. I am passionate about being united with our brothers who come from different parts of Latin America to our city, to do better with their work," Gonzalez said to ABC13 in Spanish.

Jimenez completed the 12-week course in September. He said it has opened up more possibilities for him to grow and advance in his career.

"My goal is to achieve a master's license and then work in a subcontractor, which is an outside company," he said.

As for the Latino Learning Center, Gonzalez said they hope to continue serving the community for years to come and expanding their impact beyond Houston.

"I believe, and I am sure, that a great future awaits us. We are planning to renovate the building. We are planning to open new educational programs. We want to reach more communities," Gonzalez said.

For more information, visit the Latino Learning Center's website.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.