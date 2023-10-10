Latino Learning Center to celebrate 44 years of service Friday

The center offers many resources, such as ESL classes, housing assistance, and affordable classes for technical instruction.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rebuilding life in a new country can be intimidating, especially when you don't know the language.

For more than four decades, the Latino Learning Center has been stepping into the gap, helping to change lives throughout Houston, especially among an immigrant population that hopes to integrate into the community.

Friday, the Latino Learning Center will host its Humanitarian Awards Luncheon at the Wortham Theatre Center to commemorate 44 years of service, and a group of incredible people who have left their mark on Houston.

The Latino Learning Center is located on the East End, but over the years, they have seen thousands from all over the city and many other countries.

All walk through their doors at the corner of Polk and Scott streets, looking for the same thing: more opportunity through their low cost vocational training programs.

One of the center's founders, John Aleman, said it has been a labor of love after all these years, and unfortunately, their building has seen better days...

Classrooms need to renovation, their air conditioning needs repairs, and they could use a roof replacement.

Despite that, they're committed to their students.

"We're on a shoestring budget," Aleman said. "We don't want to charge more because the students can't afford more. We, we can only... they can only afford the bare minimum."

Tickets are still available for the Humanitarian Awards Luncheon. Email Rodolfo Gonzalez for more information.