Travel

Latin America's landmarks: Before and after coronavirus images show stark contrast

A look at usually-crowded tourist destinations in Latin America shows empty beaches and streets where there are normally massive crowds this time of year.
By ABC7.com staff
Before-and-after views of some major Latin American landmarks show just how much the coronavirus pandemic has led to empty streets in those nations, as it has around the world.

Over Easter weekend, Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach is usually packed with people. Now the famous beach is basically empty.

In Mexico City, the street leading to the Basilica of Guadalupe is normally crowded. Now it too is nearly empty.

The stark contrast is also evident in the normally bustling streets of the Mexican capital and around the Aztec and Mayan pyramids.

The economic impact to these financial and touristic districts is equally tremendous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmexicobeachescoronavirusu.s. & worldtourism
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News