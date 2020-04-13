Latin America's landmarks: Before and after coronavirus images show stark contrast

Before-and-after views of some major Latin American landmarks show just how much the coronavirus pandemic has led to empty streets in those nations, as it has around the world.Over Easter weekend, Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach is usually packed with people. Now the famous beach is basically empty.In Mexico City, the street leading to the Basilica of Guadalupe is normally crowded. Now it too is nearly empty.The stark contrast is also evident in the normally bustling streets of the Mexican capital and around the Aztec and Mayan pyramids.The economic impact to these financial and touristic districts is equally tremendous.