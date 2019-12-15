Large-scale hazardous cleanup underway at west Houston shopping center

The Walmart and neighboring businesses at the corner of Westview Drive and Sam Houston Tollway were closed to the public as workers in protective suits set up what appeared to be decontamination tents. At least two men were seen wearing only green plastic sheeting inside an area that were restricted.
Houston police said the material involved is mercury, a shiny silver chemical element that's extremely poisonous. The mercury had spread to three areas in and around the shopping center, police said.
Mercury is found in air, water, and soil and exists in three different forms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elemental mercury is liquid at room temperature and is used in some thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs, and some electrical switches.
High vapor concentrations of elemental mercury can quickly cause severe lung damage and neurological disturbances, the CDC said.
Authorities on the scene weren't sure how much of the substance was involved or what caused the incident.
🚨Asking the public to avoid the area near Sam Houston Pkwy and Westview @HoustonFire & @houstonpolice on scene for possible Mercury Spill.— Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) December 15, 2019
