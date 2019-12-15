Large-scale hazardous cleanup underway at west Houston shopping center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of first responders have swarmed a Walmart and neighboring gas station following reports of a large-scale hazardous material operation involving mercury in west Houston.

The Walmart and neighboring businesses at the corner of Westview Drive and Sam Houston Tollway were closed to the public as workers in protective suits set up what appeared to be decontamination tents. At least two men were seen wearing only green plastic sheeting inside an area that were restricted.

Houston police said the material involved is mercury, a shiny silver chemical element that's extremely poisonous. The mercury had spread to three areas in and around the shopping center, police said.

Mercury is found in air, water, and soil and exists in three different forms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elemental mercury is liquid at room temperature and is used in some thermometers, fluorescent light bulbs, and some electrical switches.

Mercury dangers: Tips to protect yourself during a mercury spill

High vapor concentrations of elemental mercury can quickly cause severe lung damage and neurological disturbances, the CDC said.

ABC13 Archives: Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown Houston building complex

Authorities on the scene weren't sure how much of the substance was involved or what caused the incident.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhazmatspillswalmart2015 philadelphia mayoral electionchemical spill
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tips to protect yourself during a mercury spill
Mayor Sylvester Turner wins mayoral runoff against Tony Buzbee
Buzbee leaves on private plane, doesn't officially concede
Texas mom and 3-week-old baby missing since Thursday
Woman dies in rear-end crash on Katy Freeway
Children from local hospitals visit the 'North Pole'
Student sues frat, alleging he was attacked, left with brain injury
Show More
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy
Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019
Surveillance videos show 'heinous' killing of officer from Houston
Lori Loughlin accuses feds of withholding evidence
More TOP STORIES News