Man driving U-Haul with explosives in Tomball has been charged

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found driving a stolen U-Haul carrying explosive materials has been charged Friday, court records show.

Lakent Shrode Daniels, 30, was stopped by Tomball police at a gas station in the 1100 block of West Main when authorities found the Molotov cocktail components.

These substances are breakable glass bottles containing flammable substances like gas, alcohol or other mixtures.

Documents say Daniels has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of an explosive weapon.

His bond is set at $150,000 and is expected back in court March 1.

