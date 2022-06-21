LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire erupted at a chemical plant early Tuesday morning in La Porte, but no one was hurt, the city's office of emergency management said.
The incident happened at Oxy Vinyls - La Porte VCM at 2400 Miller Cut-off Road and Independence Parkway.
A message on the CAER alert system said the fire happened shortly after midnight and warned that emergency vehicles and noise may be noticeable to the community.
By 4:45 a.m., OxyChem released a statement that emergency responders put out the fire quickly and safely.
All personnel were accounted for and no one, including first responders, was hurt, OxyChem said.
"Our first priority is safeguarding the health and safety of our workers and the community, and we will conduct an investigation to determine the cause so it can be prevented in the future," the company said in a statement.
According to officials, it was a pump fire that took three hours to extinguish.
Crews are monitoring the area for Ethylene dichloride before giving the all-clear.
Ethylene dichloride is described as a colorless liquid with a chloroform-like odor. It decomposes slowly, becomes acidic and darkens in color.
People can be exposed to it a number of ways, including through inhalation, ingestion and skin absorption.
It can cause irritation to the eyes, nausea, vomiting and dermatitis.
If contaminated, wash skin immediately. For other first aid procedures, visit the CDC's website.
For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Large fire erupts overnight at La Porte chemical plant
Crews are monitoring the area for Ethylene dichloride before giving the all-clear.
CHEMICAL PLANT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News