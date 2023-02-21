Man stabbed during argument inside LA Fitness lobby in League City, police say

Nolan Hawthorne, 18, was arrested after being accused of stabbing Rylan Hoepker, 21, during an argument inside an LA Fitness lobby, League City police say.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed during an argument in an LA Fitness lobby in League City, according to police.

On Monday, just before 10 p.m., investigators said two men got into an argument at the gym located at 1220 East League City Parkway.

One of the men, identified as 18-year-old Nolan Hawthorne, pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times, according to investigators.

Hawthorne then reportedly tried to run away but was stopped by officers with the League City Police Department in the parking lot of the gym.

Investigators said a bloody knife was found in a grassy area nearby.

The wounded 21-year-old, identified as Rylan Hoepker, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hoepker underwent surgery overnight and is expected to recover fully, according to police.

Hawthorne was charged with assault causing bodily injury and booked on a $60,000 bond.