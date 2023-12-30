Missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rosenberg, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy, last seen on Friday evening in Rosenberg.

Authorities said Kyden Wilkerson was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the 6300 block of Graham Bend Lane.

Wilkerson is described as a bald Black male with brown eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange Denver Broncos jacket, grey sweatpants, and white Nike shoes.

Law enforcement officials said Wilkerson has an intellectual disability.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.