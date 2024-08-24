Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy with autism, last seen in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 8-year-old boy with autism, last seen on Saturday morning in the Lakemont neighborhood.

Ryan Akabusi was last seen at his family's home in the 19900 block of Kendall Lake Drive.

His mother said a surveillance camera captured him leaving his bedroom around 4:56 a.m.

A neighbor's surveillance camera then captured him walking down a nearby street at around 5:37 a.m.

"Dad was like, 'Where is Ryan?' and I was like, 'He's sleeping, probably sleeping.' And I was like, 'No, he's not in his room,'" Ademorowa Oladeinde said, adding she'd found a pair of her son's shoes sitting in the road.

Ryan is described as a non-verbal Black male with black hair and brown eyes, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds, and was last seen wearing a purple shirt.

A local Amber alert was issued late Saturday afternoon, and Texas EquuSearch organized a search party to comb the Lakemont neighborhood.

Saturday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office cordoned off parts of a retention pond and closed a road. Deputies could be seen searching with K9s.

"He can't speak, he can't talk, he can't do anything, but if you call his name, Ryan, he's going to answer you. His name is Ryan," Oladeinde said.

If you have any information regarding this missing boy, contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.

