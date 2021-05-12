krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme to give out free 'Graduate Dozen' to any 2021 college, high school senior on May 13

Graduating high school, college seniors can get free Krispy Kreme dozen this week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Talk about a sweet graduation gift! North Carolina-based doughnut chain Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts to 2021 high school and college seniors this week.

On Thursday, May 13, any high school or college senior wearing a cap and gown or other 2021 items will get a limited edition 2021 'Graduate Dozen.'

Some qualifying items for seniors to bring include:

  • Cap and gown with 2021 tassel

  • Class of 2021 apparel

  • 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status

  • 2021 class ring

  • Student ID with senior status

  • Graduation announcement with name and ID


The 'Graduate Dozen' has an assortment of Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, Yellow Iced, and Original Glazed doughnuts with a 2021-themed design.

Find participating locations here.

Until the end of 2021, the chain will also be giving out one free Original Glazed doughnut a day to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card.
