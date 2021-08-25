Krispy Kreme doubles free doughnut deal for those vaccinated against COVID-19

With the announcement of Pfizer's FDA approval, the chain is upping its incentive for customers to get the shot.
In March, the North Carolina-based doughnut chain announced it would give anyone who showed their COVID-19 vaccination card a free doughnut every day through the rest of 2021.
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the chain will now give away two free doughnuts each day to anyone who can prove they have gotten vaccinated.
Show Your Heart! 1 week only starting 8/30. 2 FREE doughnuts for vaccinated guests. Share the Original Glazed Heart with someone you love and enjoy an Original Glazed, both doughnuts are on us. US Shops only. Info at https://t.co/PhfLHWrK78 pic.twitter.com/JXAXjCPjXf— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) August 25, 2021
The company will also be giving away heart-shaped Original Glazed doughnuts, in addition to the traditional Original Glazed.