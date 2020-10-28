krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme to give away free glazed doughnut on Election Day

By Tisha Powell
Krispy Kreme plans to offer something sweet to citizens to celebrate Election Day.

The popular doughnut shop is giving away a free glazed doughnut to each customer on Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with the iconic "I Voted" sticker as well.

Customers don't have to prove they voted to get a doughnut, but Krispy Kreme leaders hope the lure of a free doughnut will get people "out and about."

"If you're out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free original glazed doughnut," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.

Krispy Kreme will also offer a free doughnut on Halloween for customers who show up in a costume.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvotingelection dayfree fooddoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts now on sale
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
This new Krispy Kreme shop churns out 4,500 donuts an hour
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temps dive into the 40s as rain makes for slick roads
How HPD is tackling crime in area where 16-year-old was killed
Zeta strengthens into Hurricane again as warnings issued for LA
Man shot in the face while sleeping in N Houston
Family of teen killed in family feud asks suspect to turn himself in
Public invited to say final goodbye to fallen HPD sergeant
President Trump's campaign website 'attacked'
Show More
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
3 social media CEOs face grilling by GOP senators on bias
Mom of man killed by police said she tried to defuse situation
Wendy's offers free chicken sandwich for 2 weeks
Rapper died shielding his girlfriend's son from gunfire
More TOP STORIES News