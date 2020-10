Krispy Kreme to give away free glazed doughnut on Election Day

Krispy Kreme plans to offer something sweet to citizens to celebrate Election Day.The popular doughnut shop is giving away a free glazed doughnut to each customer on Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with the iconic "I Voted" sticker as well.Customers don't have to prove they voted to get a doughnut, but Krispy Kreme leaders hope the lure of a free doughnut will get people "out and about.""If you're out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free original glazed doughnut," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.Krispy Kreme will also offer a free doughnut on Halloween for customers who show up in a costume.