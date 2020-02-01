kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

By
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys blanketed several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

MORE: Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka mourn loss of Kobe Bryant as Lakers prepare for game
EMBED More News Videos

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka issued touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them both as inspirational figures.


The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

The Lakers held a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers, including a heartfelt speech from LeBron James and a video tribute to the victims of the crash. They were expected to continue to honor him throughout the game.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryantbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Clippers honor Kobe at Staples Center
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
The Lakers and Blazers put on a show in honoring Kobe Bryant
KOBE BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett lead star-studded Basketball Hall of Fame class
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News