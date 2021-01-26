Sports

Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from close friend of daughter Gianna

One year after the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, Vanessa Bryant on Monday shared a personal letter she received from one of Gianna's best friends.

"Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter," she continued. "She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

In Aubrey Callaghan's heartfelt note, she said that she is "thinking and praying" for Vanessa "constantly."

RELATED: LeBron James, Anthony Davis share thoughts on Kobe Bryant a year after his death
EMBED More News Videos

Tuesday will mark a year since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.


"My mind constantly thinks of your beautiful daughter," Aubrey wrote. "Her smile and attitude push me to be better. You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did."

Aubrey goes on to admit that "there are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she could've accomplished had she had a couple more years.

"But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth. Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider (their) opinions, she along with Mr. Bryant, set the wheels in motion. But on a lower level, on behalf of every person who came across her, I can say that she changed our lives."

Gianna's friend closes with this offer for Vanessa Bryant: "If you every need more stories of her, I am filled to the brim and would be privileged to share them with you."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskobe bryanthelicopter crashnbasocial mediabasketballinstagrammemorial
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane went down in Waller County, DPS confirmed
Grand jury 'indicted a hero' in deadly botched raid, lawyer says
Harris Co. vaccine waitlist operating again after early error
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Houston home sales shatter records in unprecedented year
Dog that attacked 3-year-old girl to be euthanized
Partly cloudy and warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon
Show More
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Game of the Week
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
Galveston Co. to ditch 'cattle call' vaccine system for a waitlist
Cy-Fair firefighters rescue resident stuck in assisted living center fire
Houston doctor explains possible timeline for end to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News