Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from close friend of daughter Gianna

Tuesday will mark a year since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

One year after the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, Vanessa Bryant on Monday shared a personal letter she received from one of Gianna's best friends."Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you)," Vanessa wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter," she continued. "She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"In Aubrey Callaghan's heartfelt note, she said that she is "thinking and praying" for Vanessa "constantly.""My mind constantly thinks of your beautiful daughter," Aubrey wrote. "Her smile and attitude push me to be better. You have probably heard this, but if I ever become a mom, I hope my daughter turns out exactly as yours did."Aubrey goes on to admit that "there are times I get into a pit of despair thinking about her and what she could've accomplished had she had a couple more years."But recently I have been thinking about the mark she did leave on this earth. Her fights for equality in sports made the world reconsider (their) opinions, she along with Mr. Bryant, set the wheels in motion. But on a lower level, on behalf of every person who came across her, I can say that she changed our lives."Gianna's friend closes with this offer for Vanessa Bryant: "If you every need more stories of her, I am filled to the brim and would be privileged to share them with you."