Graduation will go on! See which districts are making it happen

Coronavirus may have canceled the hopes of in-person graduation for many seniors, but several school districts have decided to continue with outdoor ceremonies.
Fort Bend ISD announced it will be hosting all 11 high school graduation ceremonies at the Kenneth Hall Stadium from June 1 to June 6.
Clear Creek ISD will hold all high school graduations at the district's Challenger Columbia Stadium from May 29 to June 2. The district's website has a breakdown of each school's schedule.
Katy ISD will hold outdoor ceremonies at Legacy Stadium in June. Days for each high school are announced on the district's website. Graduates and guests can begin arriving to the stadium at 6:45 p.m and ceremony tickets and parking tags can be picked up from individual campuses starting Thursday, June 11.
Klien ISD will hold a virtual Senior Celebration Day on May 30 starting at 8 a.m. The district's website has a breakdown of the schedule for each high school and the virtual celebration will be streamed on the district's Facebook page. In-person ceremonies will be held in August.
Needville ISD is holding their in-person ceremony at Blue Jay Stadium on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the district's website.
All of the districts are making provisions, in accordance with TEA requirements, to help keep participants safe, like capping the total number of guests allowed, requiring graduates to wear face masks and asking families to sit together but still six feet away from other families.
