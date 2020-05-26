Fort Bend ISD to host in-person graduation ceremonies in June

The school district announced it will be hosting all 11 high school graduation ceremonies at the Kenneth Hall Stadium from June 1 to 6.
In order to keep guests safe, they must follow the TEA requirements, which include:
- School systems must cap the number of total participants (inclusive of students, families, and staff) to a level that can be managed in the outdoor venue to maximize social distancing, both during the event and during entry and exit.
- Keep 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants, except that members of the same household (five individuals or fewer, excluding the graduate if seated with the household) may be allowed to sit together in the audience but must be at least 6 feet away from any other family group at all times.
The complete list of guidance and guidelines can be found in the TEA's website.
Fort Bend ISD is the second Houston-area school district that announced its in-person graduation plans.
The video is from a previous story.