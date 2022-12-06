Kirstie Alley, best known for role on 'Cheers,' dies at age 71 after cancer battle, family announces

Actress Kirstie Alley, best known for her role as Rebecca on the sitcom "Cheers," has died at age 71, her family announced Monday.

Alley died surrounded by family after a battle with cancer and treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, her family said via Twitter.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did," her family wrote.

Though Alley was best known for her role as the bar manager in the NBC sitcom, coming in after Shelley Long left the show, she also had a successful film and television career. That included roles in "Look Who's Talking" and its two sequels and playing a fictional version of herself in the cable series "Fat Actress." She also competed on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Alley was nominated for multiple acting awards over the course of a career that started in the late 1970s. She won Emmys for her performances in "Cheers" and the 1994 made-for-TV film "David's Mother." She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

