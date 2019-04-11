Kindergarten teacher arrested for child abuse

FRESNO, California -- The Hanford Police Department says a kindergarten teacher has been arrested for child abuse.

According to a police report, officers received information Tuesday about an alleged case of child abuse at Lee Richmond School.

Upon further investigation, it was determined an underage minor sustained injuries as the result of a teacher's actions.

Police arrested Melissa Ediger, 44, for child abuse and intimidating/dissuading a witness.

Ediger was booked into the Kings County Jail, but was released the same day after posting bail.

The superintendent for Hanford Elementary School District, Joy C. Gabler, released this statement regarding Ediger's arrest:

Student safety is a priority of the Hanford Elementary School District. The District cooperated with the Hanford Police Department investigation and the employee has been placed on administrative leave. Due to the fact that this is a confidential personnel matter, I am not at liberty share any additional information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild abusekindergartenteacher arrestedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News