Kindergarten teacher arrested for child abuse

FRESNO, California -- The Hanford Police Department says a kindergarten teacher has been arrested for child abuse.According to a police report, officers received information Tuesday about an alleged case of child abuse at Lee Richmond School.Upon further investigation, it was determined an underage minor sustained injuries as the result of a teacher's actions.Police arrested Melissa Ediger, 44, for child abuse and intimidating/dissuading a witness.Ediger was booked into the Kings County Jail, but was released the same day after posting bail.The superintendent for Hanford Elementary School District, Joy C. Gabler, released this statement regarding Ediger's arrest: