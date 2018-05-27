Kilauea volcano lava gaining ground, covering 4 mile area

EMBED </>More Videos

Kilauea volcano lava is gaining ground. It is now covering 4 square mile area. (KTRK)

HONOLULU, Hawaii --
Hawaii County officials say the number of structures lava has destroyed on the Big Island is now 82.

Lava is covering a 4 square mile area.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe told The Associated Press Friday that the number includes about 37 homes.

He said officials used property records to determine which structures are homes because it can be difficult to tell from aerial surveys.

The Kilauea volcano has been erupting for three weeks, spewing lava from cracks that emerged in neighborhoods and sending ash sky-high from its summit. Earthquakes also have been occurring.

About 2,000 people were ordered to evacuate from the rural communities where the lava fissures opened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanoevacuationu.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News