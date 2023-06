Crash involving juvenile on bike and Honda SUV in Kingwood under investigation, HPD says

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers are investigating a crash involving a juvenile on a bike and an SUV in Kingwood.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1101 Kingwood near Crestmont Ridge.

The person who reported the crash told 911 that the grey Honda SUV involved in the accident stayed at the scene, according to authorities.

The juvenile's condition is unknown.