cancer

Humble mother who survived 2 hurricanes dies after yearslong breast cancer battle

EMBED <>More Videos

Hurricane Katrina and Harvey survivor battling new type of cancer

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Humble mom lost her battle with breast cancer after her young daughter died from cancer 18 years ago.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia spoke to Khristy and Corey Gonzalez back in 2019 about their story of survival in the wake of losing a child.

The video above is from a previous report.

The couple moved from Louisiana to the Houston area just before Hurricane Harvey hit.

By then, they had already been through the unimaginable. Back in 2004, their young daughter died from cancer.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman who survived 2 hurricanes seeks prayers during second breast cancer battle

After the loss of their daughter, the family went through Hurricane Katrina. During the recovery portion, Khristy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After beating cancer, the family moved to the Houston area, where they were later struck by Harvey, destroying their home and all their belongings.

They moved into a new home, and Khristy was re-diagnosed with cancer.

This time, it was stage four breast cancer, which spread to her liver and spine.

"What's been helping me is the amount of love and support, the emails and texts, and people pouring love, and support, and prayers," Khristy told ABC13 in 2019.

"We learned to appreciate the little things in life," Corey said at the time. "It's the small things that we sometimes take for granted."

In an update online, Khristy's friend Cindy Woods announced that Khristy died on April 13, 2022.

"I know Khristy is back with her baby girl, Kaitlin, dancing with her in heaven. Khristy fought a long hard battle and her faith never wavered. Khristy was and still will be a huge light in this world," Woods wrote.

If you'd like to help the family, a GoFundMe was created to help Corey support the couple's 12-year-old son, pay medical bills and arrange the funeral ceremony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhumblebreast cancerhurricane katrinafamilyhurricane harveycancer deathcancer
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CANCER
Houston professor waits FDA approval in hopes to cure prostate cancer
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Hair designer restores people's hair to help them restore their Lives
Three-time cancer survivor shares her inspiring story
TOP STORIES
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
Suspect who pointed at kidnapping victim's tire issue now in custody
Man found fatally shot outside N. Harris County apartments
Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' has died
Warm front brings back clouds, humidity, and rain chance Friday
Accused catalytic converter thief had warrants before standoff: HPD
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
Show More
Concrete spill forces closure of Beltway 8 lanes near Highway 3
Woman walking on Highway 6 killed in hit-and-run crash
Dolphin dies after being found stranded on Quintana Beach
Police say speed may have been factor in deadly crash on Wayside Drive
Man dies after being ejected during rollover crash on North Freeway
More TOP STORIES News