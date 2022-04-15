Humble mother who survived 2 hurricanes dies after yearslong breast cancer battle

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Humble mom lost her battle with breast cancer after her young daughter died from cancer 18 years ago.
ABC13's Pooja Lodhia spoke to Khristy and Corey Gonzalez back in 2019 about their story of survival in the wake of losing a child.
The couple moved from Louisiana to the Houston area just before Hurricane Harvey hit.
By then, they had already been through the unimaginable. Back in 2004, their young daughter died from cancer.
After the loss of their daughter, the family went through Hurricane Katrina. During the recovery portion, Khristy was diagnosed with breast cancer.
After beating cancer, the family moved to the Houston area, where they were later struck by Harvey, destroying their home and all their belongings.
They moved into a new home, and Khristy was re-diagnosed with cancer.
This time, it was stage four breast cancer, which spread to her liver and spine.
"What's been helping me is the amount of love and support, the emails and texts, and people pouring love, and support, and prayers," Khristy told ABC13 in 2019.
"We learned to appreciate the little things in life," Corey said at the time. "It's the small things that we sometimes take for granted."
In an update online, Khristy's friend Cindy Woods announced that Khristy died on April 13, 2022.
"I know Khristy is back with her baby girl, Kaitlin, dancing with her in heaven. Khristy fought a long hard battle and her faith never wavered. Khristy was and still will be a huge light in this world," Woods wrote.
If you'd like to help the family, a GoFundMe was created to help Corey support the couple's 12-year-old son, pay medical bills and arrange the funeral ceremony.
