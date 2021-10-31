Arts & Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian and 3-year-old daughter True have COVID, reality star tweets

EMBED <>More Videos

Khloe Kardashian, 3-year-old daughter True have COVID

LOS ANGELES -- Khloe Kardashian said she has COVID-19 for the second time, and her 3-year-old daughter also tested positive.

The reality star posted about her and daughter True's positive COVID-19 results Friday and said she is vaccinated.

The third-oldest celebrity sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family also said she "had to cancel several commitments."

"We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," the tweet read.



Kardashian was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and documented her illness in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" episode that aired in fall 2020.

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

"I have been in my room," she said in the episode. "It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycoronavirusotrckardashian family
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News