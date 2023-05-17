Repeat offender who jumped bail before trial sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2016 murder

Kevin Wayne Calhoun was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2016 murder of Chad Reese during a home invasion in north Harris County.

Kevin Wayne Calhoun was convicted of shooting and killing 25-year-old Chad Reese during a home invasion in 2016.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A convicted murderer was sentenced this week for killing a man during a north Harris County home invasion in 2016.

According to the district attorney's office, 32-year-old Kevin Wayne Calhoun faces 50 years in prison for the murder of 25-year-old Chad Reese.

On Aug. 5, 2016, officials said Calhoun broke into Reese's apartment on Stonefield Drive before he shot and killed him.

Before his murder trial in 2021, Calhoun jumped bail after records show he was a no-show during jury selection.

He was arrested in Humble last year near a TGIF Friday's after police said they got a call about a disturbance and public intoxication at the business.

A man and two women were allegedly leaving the restaurant, stumbling after getting into a verbal fight inside.

That's when police said Calhoun took off running toward a Home Depot nearby and dropped a gun. He was charged with evading and felon in possession.

Authorities later discovered Calhoun had a warrant for capital murder in the 2016 case.

Calhoun initially faced life in prison if convicted of murder, but the district attorney's office said he entered a guilty plea to the charge in exchange for the 50-year sentence.

Assistant District Attorney William Cowardin, who prosecuted the case, said the plea agreement means Calhoun cannot appeal the conviction or the prison sentence.

Calhoun will have to serve at least half the sentence before he is eligible for parole.