Texas AG Ken Paxton tests positive for COVID but continues 'working diligently from home'

By James Barragan, The Texas Tribune
What SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandates means for you

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Wednesday.

The communications staff at the attorney general's office told The Texas Tribune in an unsigned statement that Paxton had tested positive.

"He remains working diligently for the people of Texas from home," the statement said.

The attorney general's office did not immediately say whether Paxton was vaccinated or not. It did not release further information on when Paxton tested positive or how he may have contracted it. Paxton is married to state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney. The attorney general's office gave no information on her condition.

Paxton, a second-term Republican, has challenged attempts by President Joe Biden to mandate vaccines for health care employees at facilities that receive funding from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and troops serving in the Texas National Guard. He has also fought attempts by the Biden administration to require staff and volunteers at Head Start programs to be vaccinated and for all parents, staff, volunteers and children over the age of 2 to wear a mask while at schools.

Paxton is the latest state official to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as the omicron variant spreads through Texas. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive in August.

Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
