Lubbock weather forecaster Kelly Plasker dies suddenly

According to a statement issued by KCBD-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lubbock, Texas, Kelly Plasker was a weekend morning forecaster.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of KCBD weekend morning forecaster Kelly Plasker," read the statement. "Kelly was a dedicated member of the KCBD weather staff, well-liked by viewers, and admired by her co-workers. Our deepest sympathies go out to Kelly's family in this time of great loss."
A tribute honoring Plasker aired Sunday night on KCBD-TV in Lubbock.
"In her three years on air, she showed us her passion for weather, which came through in her forecasts that kept us all safe and prepared for the day ahead," said the narrator.
A cause of death was not released, but after Plasker's tribute aired, KCBD's anchor read the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to viewers.
Meanwhile, other television personalities such as ABC New's Ginger Zee commented on Plasker's sudden death saying, "Don't know that I could've been swayed in my darkest moments but I'm grateful I'm here & can share: you aren't alone."
