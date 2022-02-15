Video shows large fire coming from Kelley's Country Cookin' in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City Volunteer Fire Department is working to extinguish a large fire at a restaurant.On Monday, at about 6:48 p.m. crews responded to the fire at Kelley's Country Cookin in the 1500 block of Main Street.The department said crews are going into defensive attack and are urging people to avoid Main Street.Video shows smoke coming from the restaurant's roof as firefighters attempt to extinguish the flames.At this time, it's unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.