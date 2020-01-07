Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai traded to Chicago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5747991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Excelling on the pitch is one thing, but saddling up as the RodeoHouston parade grand marshal is something that Kealia Ohai is prepared to do.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Dash player Kealia Ohai is being traded to the Chicago Red Stars, the team announced Monday.Ohai, who is also engaged to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, was drafted to Houston in the 2014 draft as the No. 2 pick.The decorated soccer star holds a special place in the hearts of Houstonians. Next month, Ohai will be the grand marshal for the annual Downtown Rodeo Parade."We are thrilled to have Kealia Ohai help us kick off another great year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Her tremendous leadership and love for the city of Houston can be seen on and off the field, and it is an honor to have her leading our 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade."You watch the parade on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m.During her six seasons with the team, Ohai made 114 appearances and started 108 times. She owns the club record for goals scored, with 28, and has recorded 16 career assists."I just want to thank Kealia for her commitment to the Dash and wish her all the best for the future on and off the field," said Head Coach James Clarkson.Ohai was the second overall pick in the 2014 NWSL Draft and served as the team's captain for the past three seasons."I want to thank the entire Houston organization and the wonderful fans for my last 6 years as a Dash player," Ohai said. "I have created lasting friendships and Houston will always be my home. I'm excited for a new opportunity with Chicago and to become the best player I can be."With this transaction, the Dash now have 19 players on their active roster ahead of the 2020 NWSL season. The Dash expect to kick off their 2020 campaign in mid-April. The 2020 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.