Top Harris Co. prosecutor resigns after post appearing to compare protesters to Nazis, district attorney says

A Harris County prosecutor who shared a social media post that appeared to compare protesters to Nazis has resigned, the district attorney's office told ABC13.Last week, Kaylynn Williford, who works for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, shared a black and white photograph of wedding rings and the words, "Wedding bands that were removed from Holocaust victims prior to being executed, 1945. Each ring represents a destroyed family. Never forget, Nazis tore down statues. Banned free speech. Blamed economic hardships on one group of people. Instituted gun control. Sound Familiar?"Someone shared a screenshot of what the district attorney's office said is her post on Facebook In the weeks since the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protests have continued over racism, equality and police brutality, with some demonstrators tearing down monuments honoring the Confederacy.Two weeks ago, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced two Confederate statues in the city would be moved to prevent vandalism and provide context.Though not part of the Confederacy, Christopher Columbus statues in Houston and across the country have been vandalized or toppled, with critics saying Columbus should be viewed not as a hero who "discovered" America, but as a foreign conqueror who enslaved natives. According to information on the website for the Harris County District Attorney's Office , Williford is the Trial Bureau Chief and has worked in the office since 1992.She also served as Division Chief of the Asset Forfeiture Division as well as Division Chief of the Financial Crimes Division. Williford started her career with the Travis County District Attorney's Office.The district attorney's office said a prosecutor will be named to replace Williford.Ogg addressed the matter in a letter to her office, saying, "I find it necessary and appropriate to state unequivocally that this organization and my Administration has zero tolerance for racism in any shape or form," and that when "speech made in the privacy of one's home or on social media contradicts our core values, we take action."Ogg added the office's Human Resources Division will provide further training and guidance on implicit bias, workplace standards, policies and practices.The full letter to Ogg's team is below.ABC13 has reached out to Williford for comment.