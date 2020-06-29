Top Harris Co. prosecutor resigns after post appearing to compare protesters to Nazis, district attorney says

Last week, Kaylynn Williford, who works for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, shared a black and white photograph of wedding rings and the words, "Wedding bands that were removed from Holocaust victims prior to being executed, 1945. Each ring represents a destroyed family. Never forget, Nazis tore down statues. Banned free speech. Blamed economic hardships on one group of people. Instituted gun control. Sound Familiar?"
Someone shared a screenshot of what the district attorney's office said is her post on Facebook.
In the weeks since the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protests have continued over racism, equality and police brutality, with some demonstrators tearing down monuments honoring the Confederacy.
Two weeks ago, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced two Confederate statues in the city would be moved to prevent vandalism and provide context.
Though not part of the Confederacy, Christopher Columbus statues in Houston and across the country have been vandalized or toppled, with critics saying Columbus should be viewed not as a hero who "discovered" America, but as a foreign conqueror who enslaved natives.
According to information on the website for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Williford is the Trial Bureau Chief and has worked in the office since 1992.
She also served as Division Chief of the Asset Forfeiture Division as well as Division Chief of the Financial Crimes Division. Williford started her career with the Travis County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said a prosecutor will be named to replace Williford.
Ogg addressed the matter in a letter to her office, saying, "I find it necessary and appropriate to state unequivocally that this organization and my Administration has zero tolerance for racism in any shape or form," and that when "speech made in the privacy of one's home or on social media contradicts our core values, we take action."
Ogg added the office's Human Resources Division will provide further training and guidance on implicit bias, workplace standards, policies and practices.
The full letter to Ogg's team is below.
"For anyone with a doubt, the Harris County District Attorney's Office stands for equal justice. It's in our mission statement and must be reflected in our actions every day as trusted public servants charged with seeing that justice is done. Nevertheless, I find it necessary and appropriate to state unequivocally that this organization and my Administration has zero tolerance for racism in any shape or form. While implicit in our work, let us be together in the fight for tolerance and equality of all in everything we do, both in the workplace and in all aspects of our lives.
Prejudice is at the root of racism, and it is inconsistent with moral and legal principles. We in the DA's Office, at every level, share a duty not to ignore it.
As the top law enforcement official in Harris County, I am committed to protecting and defending our Constitution; this includes operating a fair workplace.
When speech made in the privacy of one's home or on social media contradicts our core values, we take action. While not our intent to involve ourselves in employees' personal lives, when their social media or private actions publicly contradict and violate this Office's policies, the law allows us as an employer to investigate and implement graduated sanctions ranging from education and counseling up to termination.
Our Human Resources Division will be providing further training and guidance on implicit bias as well as workplace standards, policies, and practices. As co-workers, we encourage you to contact Human Resources and express concerns you may have about this issue. You may also have a discussion with your immediate supervisor (or their immediate supervisor if necessary), and the complaint will be conveyed to the appropriate personnel. Complaints are investigated and acted upon.
I want you to know unequivocally that my goal is to foster a workplace environment that not only reflects the diverse make-up of Harris County, but also, that encourages respect for one another, tolerance for the differences amongst us, and rejects divisiveness, bigotry, and racism in all forms."
ABC13 has reached out to Williford for comment.