Katz's Deli's 3rd location coming soon to the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of Houston's most popular late-night dining destinations will add a new location this fall. Katz's Deli and Bar, the New York-style deli that famously "never kloses," will open its third Houston-area location in The Heights at 2200 N. Shepherd Blvd.Speculation about the restaurant's plans to expand to The Heights began last year, when owner Barry Katz purchased the property that's conveniently located next to H-E-B's massive, two-story location. Formerly a car lot, Katz's will build a new, 130-seat restaurant on the site.Like its siblings in Montrose and The Woodlands, the new Katz's will be open 24/7. The restaurant's menu will feature the same exhaustive selection that diners know, with everything from classic deli favorites like Reuben sandwiches and matzo ball soup to meatloaf, pasta, and, of course, breakfast any time.