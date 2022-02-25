attack

Katy man pleads guilty to domestic terrorism crime related to plans to attack power grids

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy man is among the group of men who pleaded guilty to conspiring to attack power grids through the US.

According to the Department of Justice, the men were conspiring the attack in furtherance of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism advocating for the supremacy of the white race.

Jonathan Allen Frost, 24, from Katy, along with 20-year-old Christopher Brenner Cook from Columbus, Ohio and 22-year-old Jackson Matthew Sawall from Oshkosh, Wisconsin plead guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

A virtual hearing was held Wednesday in Columbus, where federal authorities said the men hoped to create economic distress and unrest.

Each of the men face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Frost's attorney said his client accepts responsibility for his conduct and "has completely disavowed his racist and white supremacist views."
