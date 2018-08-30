Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics

17.5 pounds of marijuana

878 THC vapes

31.3 grams of THC considerate (wax)

4.9 pounds of THC edibles

1 gram of THC crystal

52 grams of MDMA (Molly)

25 grams of ecstasy

45 grams of cocaine

A Katy man accused of being a major player in Fort Bend County's illicit drug trade is behind bars after he was allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics.Jose Alberto Ochoa, 35, was arrested on Thursday after a months-long investigation into where many of the drugs sold in the Katy area were coming from.According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was issued at Ochoa's home in the 1600 block of Katy Gap Road.Ochoa is facing multiple felony counts for the manufacturing and delivery of a control substance and for marijuana possession.The suspect is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $200,000 bond.