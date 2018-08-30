Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Alberto Ochoa was allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy man accused of being a major player in Fort Bend County's illicit drug trade is behind bars after he was allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics.

Jose Alberto Ochoa, 35, was arrested on Thursday after a months-long investigation into where many of the drugs sold in the Katy area were coming from.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was issued at Ochoa's home in the 1600 block of Katy Gap Road.

Deputies allegedly found a long list of drugs, including:
  • 17.5 pounds of marijuana
  • 878 THC vapes
  • 31.3 grams of THC considerate (wax)
  • 4.9 pounds of THC edibles
  • 1 gram of THC crystal
  • 52 grams of MDMA (Molly)
  • 25 grams of ecstasy
  • 45 grams of cocaine

Ochoa is facing multiple felony counts for the manufacturing and delivery of a control substance and for marijuana possession.

The suspect is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustmarijuanavapingcocainearresttexas newsinvestigationKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Houston Astros extend manager AJ Hinch through 2022
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Water plant collapses after explosion, trapping workers
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
Bat tests positive for rabies in Pasadena
Show More
Tony Kemp saved Justin Verlander and we are thankful for him
Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across US
HPD arrests 68 people for engaging in prostitution
Raging fire spreads to 4 buildings in Montrose
Crews working to free trapped person after violent crash
More News