Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --A Katy man accused of being a major player in Fort Bend County's illicit drug trade is behind bars after he was allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics.
Jose Alberto Ochoa, 35, was arrested on Thursday after a months-long investigation into where many of the drugs sold in the Katy area were coming from.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was issued at Ochoa's home in the 1600 block of Katy Gap Road.
Deputies allegedly found a long list of drugs, including:
- 17.5 pounds of marijuana
- 878 THC vapes
- 31.3 grams of THC considerate (wax)
- 4.9 pounds of THC edibles
- 1 gram of THC crystal
- 52 grams of MDMA (Molly)
- 25 grams of ecstasy
- 45 grams of cocaine
Ochoa is facing multiple felony counts for the manufacturing and delivery of a control substance and for marijuana possession.
The suspect is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $200,000 bond.