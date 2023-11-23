26-year-old lives after road rage suspect's bullet enters and exits his neck

Charles Warren told ABC13 he survived a road rage shooting on the I-10 Katy Freeway after a bullet went through his neck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Thanksgiving, a north Harris County man is counting his blessings following a road rage shooting on the Katy Freeway that nearly took his life.

Charles Warren, 26, was rushed to the hospital Monday evening, and a few hours later, he was on his way home.

"I can't tell you how many people in the hospital - nurses, doctors alike - I had telling me I was blessed, that I was lucky. That most people who get a gunshot wound to the neck like that are not walking out the same night," Warren said in an interview ONLY ON ABC13.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 in a westbound lane near Eldridge Parkway.

Warren said he was about to exit when a man in a blue car behind him became aggressive.

"Almost rear-ended me. He started honking, being crazy," Warren said. "It wasn't like I slammed on my brakes or threw my hands up. I didn't flick him off, didn't cuss at him. Nothing."

As Warren tried to get away, he said he heard his windows shatter and realized he had been shot. The bullet entered one side of his neck and exited the other side, as shown in pictures shared with ABC13.

"It's nothing short of a miracle. The bullet went through my neck and didn't hit anything. I could have been paralyzed, could have hit an artery, anything," he said.

According to HPD, there were witnesses to the shooting, which is under investigation. Warren hopes the shooter is caught but fears what could happen the next time the man gets angry on the road.

"What if there was a kid in the car? What if he does it to somebody else? I just want to make sure no one else gets hurt," he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

