18-wheeler driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle on I-10, police say

A motorcyclist was reportedly driving east when an 18-wheeler tractor trailer hit the side of his bike, which led him to lose control.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on the freeway near downtown Houston Thursday night.

Houston Police Department officers said the crash happened at 1400 Katy Freeway at about 10:35 p.m.

A motorcyclist was reportedly driving east when an 18-wheeler tractor trailer hit the side of his bike, which led him to lose control.

Police said he then went underneath the trailer and was struck by it again.

The driver of the trailer did not stop, according to HPD.

Authorities said it appears other cars may have also hit the victim on the freeway but did not stop to help.

Then, the driver of a Nissan Sentra hit the motorcycle, stopped, and called the police. Once paramedics arrived, they pronounced the rider dead.

HPD said the driver of the Nissan was released after being questioned. They did not show any signs of intoxication.

Police said they are now trying to find the driver of the semi-truck.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the unknown drivers involved is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.