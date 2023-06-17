Multiple lanes closed as HPD investigates deadly crash on Katy Freeway

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, June 17, 2023 2:34PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash on I-10 is being investigated Saturday morning, leading to multiple lane closures along the freeway.

Houston police said the crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the Katy Freeway eastbound at Antoine Drive.

Houston TranStar cameras show at least five lanes closed, with just the HOV lanes open to let drivers through.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene and will let you know as soon as we learn more.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

