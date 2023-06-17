Multiple lanes closed as HPD investigates deadly crash on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash on I-10 is being investigated Saturday morning, leading to multiple lane closures along the freeway.

Houston police said the crash was reported at about 7:30 a.m. on the Katy Freeway eastbound at Antoine Drive.

Houston TranStar cameras show at least five lanes closed, with just the HOV lanes open to let drivers through.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

