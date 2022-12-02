Family, community remember 58-year-old woman who died after car crashes into USPS building

Karen Keagan was an active member of the Chapelwood United Methodist Church and was known to dote on her college-aged daughters whom she was so proud.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family and church community are remembering a mother who was killed after an 84-year-old driver is said to have accidentally hit her gas instead of the brakes and slammed into a United States Postal Service office on Wednesday in southwest Houston.

Karen Keagan, 58, spent her day at the Chapelwood United Methodist Church, working like any other day. She works doing administrative duties there and has been a member since 2004, spending many years volunteering and being deeply involved in the community.

"The suddenness of this," Josef Klam, Chapelwood's executive pastor, said." Yesterday, we saw her doing her job as she's done faithfully every single day and today she's not here. There is a rawness about that."

Keagan will be remembered as a woman deeply devoted to her faith who left behind two daughters in college who meant the world to her.

"She loved her daughters more than anything and was so proud of them," Klam said. "She spent more time talking about her daughters than anyone else."

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the 84-year-old behind the wheel is not expected to face any charges, and it appears to be an awful accident.

Surveillance footage shows the older woman pulling into an accessible parking in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road. She was going about 3 mph, and then the car was seen quickly accelerating and crashing into the building, according to the DA's office.

The driver has a valid driver's license and a clear record. There were also no signs of alcohol or medication, officials said.

According to the DA's office, there were no visible disability tags on the car, but officials will be looking into her medical records, and The Texas Department of Public Safety will decide whether she will keep her license.

"I can't imagine the weight and burden she's carrying," Klam said. "We ask God to comfort them as well. That's a heavy load to carry."

