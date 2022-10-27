Kanye West escorted out of Skechers' LA offices after showing up uninvited, company says

The company confirmed it's not considering and has no intention of working with the rapper.

Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said.

According to a statement released by the popular footwear company, West - who's commonly known as Ye - arrived "unannounced and without invitation."

"Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," read the statement.

The company confirmed it's not considering and has no intention of working with the rapper.

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," continued the statement. "The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

West has recently made a series of antisemitic outbursts, notably on October 8, when he tweeted he was "going death con 3 [ sic ] On JEWISH PEOPLE," and also that, "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," without specifying what group he was addressing, according to the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine records pulled by CNN.

His tweet has since been removed, and Twitter locked his account. In an interview conducted after the controversial tweet, West told Piers Morgan that he was sorry for the people that he hurt, though he also said that he didn't regret making the remark.

Photos taken Saturday show a small group of demonstrators with their arms raised in what appears to be the Nazi salute behind banners reading, "honk if you know" alongside "Kanye is right about the Jews."

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón lambasted the incident on Twitter Sunday saying, "We cannot tolerate the #AntiSemitism that was on full display [ Saturday ] on an LA Fwy. #WhiteSupremacy is a societal cancer that must be excised. This message is dangerous & cannot be normalized. I stand with the Jewish community in condemning this disgusting behavior."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also took to Twitter, saying, "We condemn this weekend's anti-Semitic incidents. Jewish Angelenos should always feel safe. There is no place for discrimination or prejudice in Los Angeles. And we will never back down from the fight to expose and eliminate it."

CNN contributed to this report.